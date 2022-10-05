STI Implementation: Ministry dialogues with stakeholders



Towards the full implementation of the Technology and Innovation Centres for Global Competitiveness and Productivity, the Strategy Task Force for the Presidential Executive Order 5, has commenced series of consultations through open dialogue with stakeholders across the six geo-political zones of the country.



The three-day event which commences on Tuesday 5 in Abuja started with a flag off on the establishment and implementation of Science, Technology and Innovation Centres in the six zones.



Hosted on the theme of “Achieving Nigeria’s Competitiveness and Improved Foreign Exchange Earnings through Science, Technology and Innovation”, the Abuja edition will run concurrent with five (5) others zones include South-South, South West, South East, North West and North East respectively.



The Wednesday and Thursday Technical Sessions held after the flag off on Tuesday in Abuja



Speaking at the day two of the event, Dr. Enam Mora who represented the Country Director of UNESCO in Nigeria said that the STI is coming at a very critical time in the history of Nigeria because he revealed that scientists, engineers and researchers are getting endangered due to the low level of interest, especially at the schools level. She therefore commended the federal government through the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry for making the innovation a reality with the establishment of the Presidential Executive Order 5.



On his part, the Hon. Commissioner for Ministry of Science and Technology, Niger state also commended the Ministry for taking the bold step towards reviving the country’s ailing economy. He however expressed fear that the only obstacle to getting the project right will be funding.



Other speakers that gave goodwill messages include the President of Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria, CIPSMN and the Executive Director of NGO Network, a member of the Technica Consultative Committee for Executive Order 5. He commended the Ministry for the initiative and considering it vital to include civil society representative in the Committee. He however advised that the primary role of the civil society in monitoring every economic processes will remain vital in their participation.



Declaring the Dialogue open, the Hon. Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, STI who was represented by the Permanent Secretary thanked the ministries, departments and agencies of governors who are represented on the Committee as well other parties such as the organized private sector, professional associations and civil society organizations. The Minister promised to ensure the project will be sustained as government he said is a continum and as such the Ministry will ensure its implementation even if there’s a change in government. In particular he appreciated the former Minister, Dr. Ogonnanya Onu for his commitment that led to the establishment of the Order as well as the National Coordinator, Engr. Ibiam Oguejofo for his tenacity, unrelenting efforts and patriotic zeal that saw the project to this level.



He therefore appealed for more collaboration and support from all sectors of the economy to make the Executive Order 5 a success.

