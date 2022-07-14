STI, desired roadmap to Industrial revolution- Mamora

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Newly appointed Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Sen. Adeleke Mamora has said that Science, Technology and Innovation, STI, is the desired roadmap to the nation’s industrial revolution

Mamora stated this in his office on Thursday when he assumed duty, noting that his administration would make positive development in the STI sector.

The Minister said that he will work hard to achieve the mandate of the Ministry, adding that Nigeria must be a crucial participant in the 4th industrial revolution.

He further said that the Ministry will relentlessly ensure the development of homegrown technological solutions to the security challenges faced by the nation.

Mamora, therefore, tasked the Ministry to focus on the utmost utilisation of research innovations and outputs by the various Research Institutes in order to achieve economic diversification in the country.

He reiterated the present administration’s efforts in improving the socio-economic and political wellbeing of Nigeria.

To this end, he enjoined the staff to be dedicated and committed to their duties so as to achieve the desired goal.

