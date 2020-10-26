STF arrests 30 suspects for vandalising, looting Dogara’s residence in Jos

The Special Military Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, has arrested 30 suspects for vandalising and looting valuables at the Jos residence of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The Commander of the task force, Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, presented the suspects to newsmen on Sunday in Jos.

Okonkwo, who described the act as criminal, said the suspects violated the 24-hour curfew imposed on some parts of the state by the government.

He said the suspected criminals who invaded the house of the lawmaker on Sunday, were arrested by personnel of the task force.