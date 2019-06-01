STF arrests 10 over recent Jos skirmishes

#TrackNigeria: The Special Task Force (STF) in charge of security in Plateau and Southern Kaduna has arrested 10 hoodlums in connection with the recent skirmishes in Jos.

It would be recalled that there was skirmishes in Jos early this week where five people were killed, several others injured and 12 houses burnt.

Maj.-Gen. Augustine Agundu, STF Commander made the disclosure on Saturday in Jos when he paraded some of the suspects.

Agundu said that during the operation to restore normalcy, troops arrested Adams Ibrahim, Bello Mohammed, Yusuf Ibrahim, Mansur Suleiman, Saudi Mohammed, Zaraddeen and Haruna in their attempt to commit arson.

“The suspects were arrested in possession of premium motor spirit in two Swan water bottles, machetes, pickaxes and cutlasses.

“They were arrested in their illicit effort to commence reprisals, a situation which would have engulfed the entire Jos metropolis.

“Also during cordon and search operation in suspected hoodlums hideout in Dutse Uku, Abubakar Abdullahi, Mansur Abdullah and Agwom Azi were apprehended,” he explained.

According to him, the hoodlums on sighting approaching troops starts hurling dangerous weapons at the troops in order to prevent them from carrying out the operation.

Agundu said that in another circumstances, troops deployed to Jema’a Local Government of Kaduna State acting on a tip-off, apprehended three suspected gunrunners and a suspected armed robber.

The commander named the suspected gunrunners as Philip Yusuf, Jessy Yusuf, and Caleb Yusuf while the armed robber is Istifanus Machu.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspected gunrunners were siblings who have been into fabrication of firearms for unscrupulous elements and criminals in the society since 2006.

“Items recovered from them included two unfinished fabricated revolver guns, two welding machines, one painting machine, a generator and a box containing assorted tools used for the fabrication of firearms.

“Machu on the other hand was caught with one camouflage shirt, one police force combat trouser, two web belts and a toy revolver pistol.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Machu belongs to an armed robbery syndicate that has been operating and terrorising some villages in Southern Kaduna,” he added.

Agundu further said that two suspected drug peddlers, Abubakar Isah and Muktar Abubakar were also arrested at Congo Russia in Jos after a tip-off.

Illicit drugs found in their possession, the commander said, were suspected to be Tramadol, Exol 5, Diazepam and rubber solution. (NAN)

