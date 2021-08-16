Steward docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N102, 500 to bet

 A 21-year- sales boy, Sunday Smith, on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja for allegedly N102, 500 his employer and playing ”BetNaija”.

police charged theft.

Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told court that defendant took complainant, Janet Mathew’ cell phone her restaurant on July 27 and transferred N102, 500 her account.

Adeyanju said that after the defendant withdrew the money and used to BetNaija on the same phone.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with a reliable surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must a means of identification, utility bill and a valid address which must be verified by the court registry.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 21 for hearing.(

