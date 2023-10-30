Sterling One Foundation, partners, stages 5km run advocacy against maternal mortality

Sterling One Foundation has partnered with mrh Collective, Sterling Bank Ltd and other partners to stage a five kilometers run to stop maternal mortality in the country.

The five kilometers run took off from I Fitness Gym located at the Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 and ended at the Munri Okunola Park. Victoria Island.

Speaking to newsmen at the event, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling One Foundation, Mrs Olapeju Ibekwe, said that the five kilometers walk was designed to save 5000 women from dieing while giving birth.

Ibekwe said that statistics show that between 2005 and 2015 Nigeria lost 600,000 women in Nigeria due to childbirth.

“It is a very, very scary statistic. And today we still have over 80,000 women dying in Nigeria every year just because they want to give life to another person.

“This is not acceptable anymore. And today, mrh collective in partnership with Sterling One Foundation, and other partners. have come together to take our lead to ensure that more women do not have to die.

” Our families do not have to cry. Children do not have to lose their mothers just because they want to give birth.

“It is a five kilometre long run,but is more than a run.It is an opportunity to save lives.

It costs just N20, 000 to provide the consumables to save a woman, ” Ibekwe said.

She noted that childbirth was free in Lagos state.

She called on well meaning Nigerians and individuals to support with just N20,000 to support a woman that cannot afford the consumables for childbirth to reduce the statistic of women dying every day in Nigeria.

“Today, we have over 200 Women in Nigeria dieing everyday as a result of childbirth.

“It is not acceptable; as a woman, as a mother, myself, why should what gives you joy now bring pain.

“We can all help. And that is why we are calling Nigerians.

“That is why we are calling on Nigerians. For the Nigerians who have come out to join us today to save 5000 women, I am very grateful to you,” Ibekwe said.

She added that the figure of women dieing everyday were not mere statitics, but living human beings who have a family that has brother, communities and families going into mourning every day.

Also, the Chairperson and Founder of mhrCollective, Prof. Bosede Afolabi, decried the statistics of women dieing annually from material mortality.

Afolabi said that the government could not do it alone, and enjoined well meaning Nigerians partners to bring the sad development tonan end.

According to her, mhr Collective believe that partnership with Civil Society Organisations and well meaning Nigerians would help to put an end to child mortality in Lagos state.

NAN reports that over 500 persons including youths and celebrities attended the run in Lagos.

Other partners in the run included giving.ng, Nigerian breweries, I Fitness etc.

