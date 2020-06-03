Sterling Law Centre condemns killing of 16-year old Ezekwe

Share the news













The Sterling Law Centre has condemned the killing of 16-year old Tina Ezekwe by officers of the Nigeria Police on Thursday 28th May, 2020.

Ezekwe was shot dead at Iyana Oworo Berger Bus Stop in Lagos by some trigger-happy police officers.

A statement by Miriam Orika, Programmes Officer of the Centre and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday, commended “the leadership of the police force for its reaction to this killing in fishing out and arresting the killer cop as well as the assurance that he will be made to “face the full weight of the law”.

The Centre however registered its concern “at the seeming rising wave of extrajudicial killings by law enforcement agent in recent times, while listing some of the recent killings:

“Some of the extrajudicial killings in recent times include amongst many others the following:

10th May, 2020: Killing of Solomon Eze, a local businessman in Karmo, Abuja by Police Officers. (FCT PPRO Says the Policeman has been arrested and is in detention).

2nd January, 2020: Chima Ikwunado, a mechanic was arrested along with his friends and tortured to death by Police Officers in Port Hacourt Rivers State.

12th May, 2020: Rinji Peter Bala, a 20-year-old student at the University of Jos, was shot and killed by a Nigerian Army personnel on Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in Jos, Plateau State.

4th February, 2020: 31-year-old, Benjamin Arum Izang was tortured and killed by soldiers of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Dutse Uku, Plateau State.

18th May, 2020: Ifeanyi Arunsi was shot dead by a drunk policeman in Ebem Ohafia, Abia State. His, is the 5th extrajudicial killing in the state since the lockdown began.

13th April, 2020: 2++0-year-old man killed by police officers enforcing lockdown orders in Anambra State.

14th April, 2020: Two youths were shot dead at the New Tyre Market Area of Nkpor, Anambra State by the Policemen enforcing the restriction movement,” the statement read.

“The National Human Rights Commission also reported that within 2 weeks of the lockdown imposed in some states to curb the spread of the virus, security and law enforcement agents enforcing the lockdown had killed more people than the virus had killed. A very ironic and telling expose on the brutality of the security forces.

“These killings are becoming alarming not just because of their increasing numbers or frequency, but more importantly because despite the continued assurances that the authorities give the public about ensuring justice is done, it would seem like this hardly happens.

“It is curious that in many of these cases of brutal extrajudicial killings, most times, the perpetrators are either unnamed or the outcome of whatever measures the authorities take are never made public,” the Centre noted.

According to the centre, “In view of the unabating trend of extrajudicial killings by law enforcement agents, we call on the Inspector-General of Police to institutionalize procedure to prevent further occurrence, including training and re-training of officers.

“We call on the IGP to ensure that the police not only strongly condemn such killings, but go beyond that to ensure that those who are responsible are publicly named after prompt, impartial and effective investigations and made to face full public trials and appropriate punishments meted.

“We further recommend that officials with chain of command control of such erring officers, who order or tolerate such killings, should be held officially responsible for the actions of those under their command,” the statement further read.

