Sterling Bank partners aviation cargo conference to grow export, trade in Nigeria

Mr Ikechi Uko, Organiser of the Aviation and Cargo Conference 2021, says Sterling Bank will be partnering it to host the conference to grow export and trade in Nigeria.

Uko, in a statement on Thursday, added that the conference had been slated for Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 2021.

“One of Nigeria’s most innovative financial institutions, Sterling Bank, is reinforcing its emerging position as the biggest supporter of transport and travel business in Nigeria.

“ Sterling Bank is partnering with the first aviation and cargo conference to help grow export and cargo business through the airports,” he said.

Uko said that Sterling Bank had been consistent in engaging entrepreneurs and startups in the trade and travel sectors of the economy.

According to him, the Aviacargo Conference would provide another opportunity to further engage with stakeholders.

“Nigeria imports tonnes of cargo by air everyday but exports very little by air. Freighters arrive Nigerian airports everyday fully laden but leave empty.

“ To address this problem, the Chinet Aviacargo Conference is bringing together top players in aviation, logistics, export and support businesses to a 2 day Conference and Exhibition in Lagos.”

Uko said that regulatory agencies including the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA) and Nigerian Export Promotions Council (NEPC) would be joined by the Standard Organisations of Nigeria (SON) at the programme.

“The Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) and the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) will also be at the two-day stakeholders engagement coming up on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, 2021.

“The Chinet Expo is expected to raise a checklist of actionable plans that will enable government, exporters and cargo handlers improve on the existing situation.

“The Ogun Cargo Airport will showcase its capabilities at the Chinet Expo.

“The Commissioner of Finance and the Chief Economic Adviser, Ogun State, Dapo Okubadej,o will engage aviation and cargo experts on the advanced plan and implementation of the Ogun Cargo Airport Project.

“ A leading exporter, Capt. John Okakpu, who is the Head of the Agro set-up Committee will be sharing his experience,” he said.

Uko noted that the 30-Man Committee set up by the Federal Ministry of Trade was expected to take goods from the farm to the table.

He said that the export group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) would be well represented at the event.

” Insurance heavyweights including the National Insurance Commissioner have teamed up to engage with aviation and logistics stakeholders at the upcoming aviation and cargo conference CHINET 21 in Lagos,” he said.

He said that there had been growing complaints among aviation stakeholders that insurance companies in Nigeria lacked the capacity to handle aviation business in Nigeria.

Uko said these complaints included that of the high premiums paid by Nigerian Airlines to foreign insurance companies which keeps rising every year because of presumed country risk issues.

According to him, airlines claim that the high cost of insurance is passed unto passengers and the Nigerian economy is also not benefiting from the prevailing system.

“ These issues will be looking into critically while solutions will also be proffered to lots of problems,” he said.

Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director, Sterling Bank said: “Aviation is a key part of the transportation sector in Nigeria.

“And as the T in our HEART strategy, our commitment to growing the transportation sector, as with health, education, agriculture and renewable energy in Nigeria remains total.

“We believe in the importance of these towards Nigeria’s economic rebirth and prosperity,” he said. (NAN)

