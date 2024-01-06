Stephoo Sets Stage on Fire with New Single ‘SOJA’, Launches Dance Challenge

In an exhilarating move that has sent waves through the Nigerian music industry, up-and-coming artist Stephoo has just dropped his latest single, ‘SOJA’. Accompanying this much-anticipated release, Stephoo has announced a nationwide dance challenge that’s not just about rhythm and moves, but also carries a whopping 2 million Naira prize pool – 1 million for a group or family entry, and another 1 million for an individual winner.

‘SOJA’, a catchy blend of Afrobeats and modern pop sounds, is more than just a song – it’s an anthem of resilience and joy, echoing the spirit of Nigeria’s vibrant youth. The track, featuring Stephoo’s signature blend of dynamic beats and infectious rhythms, is poised to become a staple in clubs and radio stations across the country.

The Birth of ‘SOJA’

Born in the bustling streets of Chicago, USA, Stephoo, a Nigerian, has been making waves in the music scene with his unique sound and charismatic presence. ‘SOJA’, produced by renowned music producer and Mixing Engineer, Tony Kel Confidence and Michael Synx respectively, is a testament to Stephoo’s artistic growth and his deep connection with the cultural heartbeat of Nigeria.

In an exclusive interview, Stephoo shared, “’SOJA’ is more than a song; it’s a message. It’s about fighting for your lover or companion, pushing through challenges, standing tall, and celebrating the love journey. This song is for every Nigerian who has ever dared to fall in love, been in love and still in love.”

The Dance Challenge: Bringing Families and Individuals Together

Aimed at fostering a sense of community and celebration, the ‘SOJA’ dance challenge is not just for professional dancers but for anyone who loves music and dance. It’s a call to families, friends, and individuals nationwide to showcase their talent and creativity.

“The idea behind this challenge is to bring people together, to celebrate our culture and our love for dance,” explained Stephoo. “I want families, groups of friends, and even solo dancers to feel the rhythm of ‘SOJA’, to let loose, and express themselves. And, of course, there’s the exciting prize to spur everyone on!”

The Prize That’s Making Headlines

The announcement of the 2 million Naira prize has added an extra layer of excitement to the challenge. With 1 million set aside for the best group or family performance and another 1 million for the top individual dancer, Stephoo’s challenge is one of the most rewarding dance competitions in recent Nigerian music history.

Participants are required to upload their dance videos to social media platforms, tagging Stephoo and using the hashtag #SojaDanceChallenge. The challenge not only offers a substantial financial reward but also promises national recognition.

A Game Changer in the Music Industry

Industry expert and a UK-based internationally renowned Disc Jockey, DJ Idris So Good, believe that Stephoo’s innovative approach to launching ‘SOJA’ could be a game changer. “Stephoo is not just releasing a song; he’s creating a movement,” says DJ So Good. “The combination of a hit single and a high-stakes dance challenge is a masterstroke. It’s a powerful way to engage with the audience and make a lasting impact.”

The social media Buzz

Since the announcement, social media has been abuzz with excitement. The hashtag #SojaDanceChallenge has been trending, with fans eagerly sending video clips since the official release of the track and the start of the dance competition. Videos of dance rehearsals and groups brainstorming choreography are already making rounds, indicating the challenge’s widespread appeal.

The Future Looks Bright for Stephoo

With ‘SOJA’ and the dance challenge, Stephoo is not just looking to make a mark on the charts but also to foster a sense of unity and joy. As the Nigerian music scene continues to evolve and make its mark on the global stage, artists like Stephoo are leading the way with innovation, talent, and a deep connection to their roots.

For Stephoo, this is just the beginning. “I am overwhelmed by the love and support from my fans,” he says. “This is just the start, and I promise to keep bringing music that touches hearts and gets you moving. To everyone participating in the #SojaDanceChallenge, good luck, and let’s make history together!”

The ‘SOJA’ dance challenge is set to commence immediately with the deadline for submissions to be announced once a neutral decision-making panel has been constituted. Winners will be announced via Stephoo’s official social media pages and in the Nigerian mainstream media.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

