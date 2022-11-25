Step down from Presidential race, Tinubu tells Atiku

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to step down from the presidential race, having run unsuccessfully for too many times.

He gave the advice at Oproza, headquarters of Gbaramatu kingdom, Delta State, on the occasion of a meeting with traditional rulers and stakeholders of Niger Delta region.

Addressing the monarchs and stakeholders, Tinubu said,”As I stand before you, there are few of us running. One says he is Atiku, how many times has he been running? He is now tired of running. Let’s tell him to go and sit down and quit the race. Enough is enough.”

Tinubu described the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a man that is not wanted by Nigerians because “he lies with arithmetic that no ‘mathematician’ can solve. To mention his name is a disgrace to me. He gives out wrong the arithmetic and wrong statistics on the economy. That is not what Nigerians want.

“Nigeria needs honesty, they need the man who knows the road to take, and that man is me.”

He identified himself as a son in-law of the Niger Delta and appealed for support in the electioneering campaign, promising to carry everyone along, develop the area and renew the hope of the people.

Earlier, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, governorship candidate of the APC in Delta State assured that when elected as President, Tinubu will construct an access road to Gbaramatu kingdom.

He further assured that before the general elections in 2023, the legal framework for the implementation of the Maritime University, Okerenkoko will be ready for assent by President Buhari.

HRM Oboro Gbaruan 11, Eketekpe Agadagba, Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom, hosted the meeting and conferred chieftaincy titles on Tinubu, Omo-Agege and others. He requested an access road to his kingdom when Tinubu is elected President.

Governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe; Ministers of State, Petroleum Resources and Labour, Timipre Sylva and Festus Keyamo; Former House of Representatives Speaker, Dimeji Bankole; Omo-Agege’s running mate, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi; Delta APC Chairman, Chief Oseni Sobotie; Delta APC Campaign DG, Godsday Orubebe, and Bayelsa State APC Chieftain, David Lyon, were among dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

