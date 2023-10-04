Stay clear of Kogi politics, GOC warns soldiers

By Thompson Yamput

Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Ali-Alabi, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigeria Army, Ibadan, on Wednesday warned army personnel in Kogi to steer clear of politics.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN) reports that the GOC gave the warning while addressing officers and men during his familiarisation visit to 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Lokoja.

The GOC tasked the officers and men to be professional in carrying out their duties during the Nov. 11 Governorship Election in the state.

Ali-Alabi said as soldiers, they have no business with partisan politics, as such anyone who gets involved will face the consequences.

“As soldiers you have no business with politics so you must remain neutral and not get partisan in the forthcoming Kogi governorship election of Nov.11.

“You must be disciplined and professional at all times as you do your work.

“You’re here to help other security operatives in overcoming the security challenges and securing and keeping the peace of the state and Nigeria as a whole,” he added.

The GOC assured the personnel of his support to the good work they were doing in the state, so that they could achieve more.

“The commanding officer has intimated me of your achievements and challenges, which by God’s grace shall be tackled to encourage you to perform better. We thank you so much for your good works.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is interested in equipping and training of officers of the Nigerian Army as a motivational force towards general administration in line with his command philosophy,” he said.

Ali-Alabi said that what was key to the COAS was seeing that the troops were well motivated to carry out their responsibilities of keeping the peace and securing the nation.

NAN reports that the GOC also inspected the newly constructed Regimental Sergeant Major residence within the Brigade, and the Commander’s Guest House in Lokongoma area of Lokoja.

He also visited the Forward Operation Base (FOB), Adogo in Ajaokuta and 109 Special Forces Battalion FOB in Okene, where he addressed the troops. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

