Stay away from Bayelsa or pay dearly, CP warns Blue Economy saboteurs

The Nigeria Police Command in Bayelsa has warned Blue Economy saboteurs to avoid Bayelsa saying it would use every legal means to ensure that Nigeria’s economic interest in the state was protected.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Mr Francis Alonyenu said this on Sunday in Yenagoa during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Alonyenu told NAN that being a major player in Nigeria’s Blue Economy, the command was poised to ensure peace and order in the state.

He said with its rich maritime, petroleum and gas economic value, the Nigeria Police Force would ensure that these assets were properly harness for the good of the people of the state and Nigeria in general.

He said to ensure effective policing of the state and its maritime environment, the command had ensured that crime rate was reduced to the barest minimum through the use of surveillance drones.

Alonyenu told NAN this had given individuals and corporate entities the liberty to go about their normal businesses unmolested.

He said the success recorded by the command could be partly attributed to crime mapping which enabled it to understand, for instance, the motivation behind attacks on pipelines and how to address the challenge.

Idu said having contained the activities of economic saboteurs on Bayelsa’s waters, the command was carrying out clearance in the area and assured its determination to maintain the status quo.

NAN recalls that Bayelsa is one of the leading oil producing states in the country with a sophisticated network of pipelines both on the sea and land.

In the recent past this facilities that are at the heart of the nation’s economy have come under attack by economic saboteurs to break the pipelines or divert the crude oil.

Nigeria loses an estimated 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day to oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other forms of criminality.

The menace has culminated in revenue losses estimated at N1.29 trillion annually, said Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Speaker House of Representatives.

He spoke at during the inauguration of the New Headquarters Naval Training Command Ebubu, Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers (NAN)