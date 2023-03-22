State’s judiciary financial independence critical for dispensation of justice -Senate

By Naomi Sharang’

The Senate on Tuesday, expressed hope that the recently granting of financial independence to States Judiciary by the Executive would aid rapid dispensation of justice across the country.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, stated this during the screening of the Executive Secretary designate of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Anthony Ojukwu (SAN) for another term in office.

The committee also screened Justice Lawal Stanley, as President Designate, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Customary Court of Appeal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had on March 17, assented to 16 out of the 35 Constitution amendment bills.

Out of the 16 bills was Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill No 6 to Provide for the Financial Independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary; and for Related Matters.

Bamidele said that signing of fiscal autonomy for state judiciary would aid the rapid dispensation of justice at the state level and would also help in the decongestion of cases being handled at the State levels.

He said: “Fiscal autonomy of state judiciary will have direct impact on operations of judiciary at the state levels, especially in the decongestion of awaiting trials.

Speaking on the just concluded elections across the country, Bamidele said, “Even though myriad of challenges were encountered in the course of the electoral process, we believe that the country will come back stronger than ever before.

“We may not have had perfect elections, however, there is a lot to learn from what transpired that will serve as guard-posts to the country in our subsequent elections.”

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Justice Lawal as President of FCT Customary Court pursuant to Section 266 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

“The appointment of a person to the Office of the President of the Customary Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja shall be made by the President on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, subject to confirmation of such appointment by the Senate.

“This appointment became necessary following the retirement of Justice Abbazih Saddeeq, after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65 as provided in Section 291 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.”

During the screening, Justice Lawal appealed to the Senate to ensure that all issues related to family and matrimonial cases were handled by the Customary Courts instead of High Court .

He said: “It will be in the interest of the country if the lawmakers can re-assign some jurisdictions in favour of Customary Courts in order to relieve the High Courts.

“Most family and matrimonial issues are related to custom and Islamic law.

“I do not see any reason why customary courts are not saddled with matrimonial cases instead of High Court.” (NAN)