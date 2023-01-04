State Thanksgiving service: Oyebanji preaches love, unity, patience

By Idowu Gabriel

Ekiti Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has urged Ekiti people and Nigerians in general to embrace peace, unity and love for one another this year, saying development thrives better in a peaceful atmosphere.

Oyebanji gave the admonition during the 2023 Inter-Religious Thanksgiving Service held at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic and Convention Centre, on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti.

The governor explained that it was obvious the state and country can achieve much more through unity and love.

He urged residents, irrespective of their religious beliefs to ensure harmonious living among themselves.

“I do not know, if anybody noticed the fact that when the Muslim faithful choir was ministering in songs, it was the Christian faithful instrumentalists that beat the drums.

“Also, when the Muslim choristers was about mounting the stage, they were also dancing to the Christian music. This shows that if we love one another and are united in our purpose, our state and indeed our country can achieve a lot,” the governor said.

Speaking further, Oyebanji said with less than 100 days in office, he had been able to demonstrate the needed capacity to confirm that he would deliver on the six pillars of his development agenda.

He thanked labour unions in the state for showing maturity and understanding with government, saying he is irrevocably committed to resolving all issues relating to labour in the State.

The governor, however, used the occasion to call on members of staff of the State-owned University and the Teaching Hospital not to regard industrial action as a veritable tool for settling labour matters.

He said that strikes or resorting to blackmails would not resolve any matter, but would only aggravate them.

He further said that 2023 is a defining year for the country with the presidential election slated for February, urging all Ekiti residents to vote enmasse for Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congree,(APC) flagbearer, to enable him record resounding victory.

He expressed confidence that the former Lagos State governor is the one God has ordained to lead the country at this moment

“I believe strongly that as a people, if we are united, if we love one another and if we are patient with each other, things will be well.

“I have strong belief in God that 2023 will be a year of abundant blessing for Ekiti, as a people and Nigeria,” Oyebanji said.

He, therefore, reiterated his administration’s commitment to fullfil promises he made to the people, appealing to them to be patience.

He said, “we are not up to 100 days in office and people want all the problems to have been solved. One thing we have been able to do is to show you capacity that we are here to serve you.”

He expressed gratitude to union leaders in the state, which included, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joint Negotiation Committee (NJC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees.

(NULGE) and the Nigeria Union Teachers (NUT) for their cooperation.

He said he was confident in God that the prayers of the spiritual leaders all will be well with the state, explaining that he had no doubt in the ability of the God to reverse all unpleasant situations in Ekiti.

Speaking in their separate sermons at the service, Bishop of Ekiti Anglican Diocese, Rev. Olusola Ajayi, and the ADS Missioner of Ekiti, Alhaji Abdulsalam Babatunde, called on the people of the state to embrace peace and show understanding with the governor on the task of governing the state.

They urged those in position of authorities to ensure they render service to humanities, saying that is what the Almighty Creator (God) required of everyone.

Their special prayers by President General, League of Imans and Alfas in South West, Edo and Delta States, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere and the Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Clement Abifade, prayed for the governor and the state.

Present at the event were the Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, Wife of Ekiti Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba, former Deputy Governor and Chief Bisi Egbeyemi.

Others were Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, Head of Service, Mr Bamidele Agbede and members of the State Executive Council and House of Assembly as well as traditional rulers and religious leaders. (NAN)