State Police will address insecurity in Nigeria – Group

A group, Initiative for Better and Greater Nigeria (IBBN), has called on the Federal Government to establish State Police as a solution to the current security challenges confronting the nation.

Prophet Isa El-buba, the Convener of the group made the call in a news conference on Thursday in Jos.

El-buba was reacting to the Christmas eve killings in some communities of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen invaded over 84 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi and killed scores, injured many others, destroyed houses and properties worth millions.

The ugly incident also left 29,350 persons displaced and currently taking refuge in some worship centres within Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi towns.

But the convener, who described the killings as ‘heart-wrenching’, maintained that state policing would compliment the efforts of the federal security architecture.

”One of the recommendations we want to make is that we call on the federal goverment to do a constitutional alterations to provide for state policing.

”This will compliment the obviously overstretched and insufficient central security operatives who need longer time to reinforce to locations where citizens need urgent help.

”So, we call on President Bola Tinubu to halt his holidays and return to service by sending a comprehensive bill for state policing to the National Assembly.

”This move will forestall the audacious regular killings and maiming of poor Nigerians in ungoverned spaces with very small security presence,”he said.

El-buba commended the efforts of Plateau government toward ensuring lasting peace returns to all parts of the state, and called on the security agencies to compliment these efforts.

He called on the security agencies to intensify efforts toward tackling the menace of insecurity and other challenges confronting the state.

He further commended groups and individuals in Nigeria for speaking against the killings in Plateau, adding that such move had further unite the people. (NAN)

By Patience Aliyu

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

