Tuesday, February 20, 2024
HomeReports & CommentaryProjectState police: We have all it takes – Kogi security adviser
Project

State police: We have all it takes – Kogi security adviser

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
16

The Security Adviser to  Kogi Government, retired  Navy Cdr.  Jerry Omodara,  says the state  has the wherewithal to successfully operate a State Police.

Omodara told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lokoja that  “Kogi has all it takes to set up and run a  state police”.

NAN reports that Omodara was reacting to the move by President Bola Tinubu and 36 State Governors to explore the option of state police in tackling the security challenges across the country.

NAN recalls that President Tinubu on Feb. 15, met with the  state governors in Abuja, during which they considered the possibility of setting up state policing.

Details of the meeting were disclosed by the  Information Minister,  Mohammed Idris,  who said the meeting agreed on the need for state police but more discussions were still needed on how to implement it.

The Kogi  security adviser, however,  described the move as a landmark step that would drastically reduce the security challenges in the country to the barest minimum, if implemented.

According to him, the move is timely, considering the nation’s current but surmountable security challenges.

He, however, said  that the National Assembly has greater role to play in providing the best legal framework that would make the state police work in every geo-political zone..

He reassured the people of Kogi that the  Gov. Ahmed Ododo administration remained focused and would continue to improve upon the security architecture of the state,   set up by its  former governor, Yahaya Bello.

This, he said, would ensure that Kogi  remained safe  for all its residents and visitors.(NAN)

By Stephen Adeleye

Previous article
AFCON 2025 : Preliminary round draw holds on Tuesday
Next article
Navy ‘ll make maritime environment uncomfortable for criminals – FOC
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.