State Police: Our aim is to enact laws, reforms for collective welfare of Nigerians – Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said that the principal aim of the parliament with regards to the state police bill is to enact laws and pursue reforms that will benefit the collective welfare of the nation.

Acknowledging concerns expressed in some quarters about possible abuse of the policing system at the state level when established, the deputy speaker allayed the fears, saying that the decisions to restructure Nigeria’s policing system is not intended to serve the interests of any individual or political faction.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu stated that Kalu made the submissions at a one day National Dialogue on State Policing themed “Pathways to Peace: Reimagining Policing in Nigeria” organized by the leadership of the House of Representatives with support from Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), UK International Development and the United Nations Development Progragramme ( UNDP) on Monday in Abuja.

Making reference to some jurisdictions which have since embraced multiple layered system of policing, the deputy speaker said it has achieved some success.

He said: “In various jurisdictions worldwide, multi-layered policing systems have been implemented with varying degrees of success.

“Opposition voices argue that introducing multiple layers of

policing could lead to a fragmentation of authority, with different agencies

competing for resources and jurisdictional control. This could result in

confusion and inefficiency in law enforcement efforts. Critics also fear that decentralizing law enforcement powers could increase the risk of abuse of power by local or state-level authorities. Without adequate oversight and accountability mechanisms, there may be instances of corruption, political

interference, or human rights violations.

“Given Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and

regional landscape, opponents caution that multi-layered policing could

exacerbate existing tensions and inequalities. There is concern that certain ethnic or regional groups may feel marginalized or unfairly targeted by local or state police forces, leading to social unrest or conflict.

“In addition, implementing a multi-layered policing system requires

significant financial and logistical resources. Opponents argue that Nigeria

may not have the capacity to adequately fund and support multiple layers

of law enforcement agencies, especially in remote or economically

disadvantaged areas.

“While opponents of multi-layered policing in Nigeria raise valid concerns, it

is essential to address these fears and offer reassurances regarding the

potential benefits and mitigating strategies.

“We recognize that the decisions we make regarding the restructuring of

Nigeria’s policing system are not intended to serve the interests of any

individual or political faction. Rather, we aim to enact laws and reforms that

benefit the collective welfare of our nation. It is important to remember that

political leaders, including governors, come and go, but the institutions and

systems we establish endure. By focusing on the greater good and the

long-term interests of our society, we can transcend partisan divides and

ensure that our laws and policies withstand the test of time.”

Kalu however assured that the national assembly will provide the right frameworks, legislations and oversight that will make state policing work better for Nigerians.

“I want to assure you that the National Assembly, and particularly the House

of Representatives, is fully committed to providing the right frameworks,

legislation, and oversight to make state policing work for the betterment of

Nigerians. We understand the importance of getting this right.

Throughout this dialogue, we will delve into critical issues, gather valuable

insights, and explore data-driven approaches. The information and

recommendations gathered here will be crucial in shaping the future of

policing in Nigeria

“We are optimistic that through collaborative efforts and a commitment to evidence-based solutions, we can establish a policing system that is not

only effective in combating crime but also earns the trust of Nigerians and

cooperation between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Together, we can pave the pathways to a more peaceful and secure Nigeria”, Kalu said.

By Chimezie Godfrey