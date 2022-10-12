State Police ‘ll end insecurity – Okowa

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says creation of state police will help address insecurity in Nigeria.



Okowa this in his remarks at the annual conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.



He said that there had been a consensus among Nigerians for creation of state police as a way of reducing the crime rate.



Okowa said that it was unfortunate that the Federal Government had remained indifferent on the issue and assured that a PDP led federal government will empower states to run their separate Police system.



He said that with state police where indigenes will ensure protection of lives and property in their areas, criminal activities would be curbed drastically.

He stated that state police would help in the effective enforcement of anti-open-grazing law in the states.

The vice-presidential candidate reaffirmed that a PDP government in the country would ensure that some powers were devolved to the states for better development of all areas in the country.

Okowa added that to attract and stimulate investment in the country, a PDP led government would address the energy problem and other malignant infrastructure set backs in the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

