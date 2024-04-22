State Police: Address public concern over potential governors abuse—Abbas

By Femi Ogunshola

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, on Monday urged stakeholders to provide a framework that would dispel the fear of abuse of state police by governors.

The speaker said this at a critical national dialogue on state policing, with the theme: “Pathways to Peace: Reimagining Policing in Nigeria” in Abuja.

Abbas said that there was need to proceed with caution as some Nigerians continue to express fears are expressed over state police.

According to him, these concerns are not unfounded and must be addressed frontally, without bias or sentiment.

“This emphasises the need for robust frameworks that ensure accountability, transparency, and equitable service delivery across all states.

He said it was imperative to set stringent national standards, establish oversight bodies, and involve communities in the policing process.

He said most Nigerians agreed on the need to reform policing, and that is where the consensus ends, adding that there was no agreement on how best to proceed with the reform.

He added that there was no best policing model for Nigeria yet, adding that “we must recognize that no one-size-fits-all solution exists.”

According to him, Nigeria’s diversity, with over 300 ethnic groups and a range of geographic, economic, and social conditions, requires a policing model that is adaptable and sensitive to local contexts.

“As we explore the models of state policing that have been successful in other nations, we must be judicious in adapting these frameworks to fit our unique Nigerian context,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, said that the escalating security challenges in the country demanded innovative solutions and candid discussions.

He said NASS recognised the gravity of the situation, adding that it was committed to exploring all viable options that would lead to a safer and more secure Nigeria for its citizens.

He said: “Since 2016, estimates suggest over ₦5 billion has been paid in ransoms to kidnappers, saying the figure starkly exposed the alarming growth of this criminal enterprise in the country.

According to him, the 2024 Global Terrorism Index paints a concerning picture, ranking Nigeria fourth in Sub-Saharan Africa and eighth globally for countries most impacted by terrorism.

He said the statistics underscored the urgent need for multi-layered policing.

approach that prioritizes local security and enables a more responsive

policing environment in Nigeria.

He said that the United Nations recommended police-to-citizen ratio of one police officer per 600 citizens, adding that Nigeria’s current reality falls far short of the benchmark.

“As reported by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in November 2023, Nigeria has a national police force of approximately 370,000 officers,” he said.

Kalu said this translated to a concerning ratio of roughly one officer per 600 citizens, adding that such significant understaffing is further compounded by resource deficiencies.

According to him, I want to assure you that the National Assembly, and particularly the House of Representatives, is fully committed to providing the right frameworks, legislation, and oversight.

This, according to him, is to make state policing work for the betterment of

Nigerians. We understand the importance of getting this right. (NAN)