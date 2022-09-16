State of security will improve in days ahead – COAS

By Philomina Attah

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has reassured that the state of security in the country will see more improvement in the coming days.

Yahaya said this at the closing of the 2022 Chief of Army Staff Third Quarter Conference, on Friday in Abuja.

He urged all commanders to ensure prompt implementation of the decisions and directives issued during the conference as they relate with their commands.

The COAS challenged them to decisively and quickly defeat the adversaries in all theatres of operations given the improved support in terms of logistics and other key combat enablers at their disposal.

“There is no doubt that with our efforts in collaboration with Sister Services and other security agencies, the state of security in the country will continue to improve in the days ahead.

“I therefore urge all commanders to remain committed, more so that the 2023 electioneering would soon commence.

“On behalf of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, I wish to most respectfully reassure the people of our commitment to the defence of Nigeria.

“We also remain grateful to the Commander-in-Chief for his unflinching support to the Nigerian Army, which has contributed immensely to the huge successes recorded against the enemies of the country.

“I wish to inform the public that the Nigerian Army would continue to work closely with other security agencies to provide peaceful environment,’’ he said.

Yahaya warned those fueling crises in various parts of the country to desist from their unpatriotic acts and retrace their steps.

He said the Nigerian army, within the ambit of rule of law, would continue to ensure that all peace-loving citizens go about their legitimate businesses and live their lives without fear or intimidation.

The COAS said the conference was in line with his resolve to maintain constant interaction with commanders in the field to collectively appreciate their efforts in the ongoing operations across the country.

He added that it was an opportunity to appraise all army activities and restrategise towards achieving the goal of discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

According to him, the conference also examined issues affecting professional conduct of personnel.

“We equally reviewed training, operations and manpower matters as well as various projects embarked upon by the Nigerian army.

“Therefore, in the last quarter of the year, I implore you all to lay emphasis on activities that would enable the Nigerian army to consolidate on the gains so far achieved.

“I want to enjoin all formation and unit commanders on the need to be vigilant and aware of all situation through constant monitoring and ensuring proactive solution to situations.

“Commanders are equally reminded on the need to emplace stringent measures to maintain efficient security of arms and ammunition.”

The COAS emphasised that the army must remain apolitical and discharge its responsibilities within set standards throughout the electioneering period.

“Additionally, the directive on the reviewed Nigerian Army Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Operation Safe Conduct should be adhered to strictly by all during the electioneering period.

“Thus, commanders must ensure that subordinates are educated on the guidelines provided in the document.

“Commanders must also ensure the professional conduct of troops and resist any distraction and attempt by misguided elements to disrepute the image of the Nigerian Army.

“All must remain professional and apolitical in conduct all through Op Safe Conduct,’’ he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference, which started on Tuesday had in attendance Principal Staff Officers, Corps Commanders, General Officers Commanding, field commanders among other officers. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

