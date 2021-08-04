State of Party: PDP NWC activates conflict resolution mechanism

The National Working Committee (NWC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it has activated internal conflict resolution mechanism of the party to ensure amicable resolution of all issues affecting the party.

The party made this known in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the party’s NWC rose from a crucial meeting where it reviewed the state of the party, with a view to creating an atmosphere that would engender stability within the party.

“The NWC assures that it has already activated the internal conflict resolution mechanism of the party to ensure amicable resolution of all issues.

“The NWC assures all members of the party that it is taking urgent steps to ensure decisions that will strengthen our great party for the task ahead.

“This is particularly at this time Nigerians are looking up to the PDP for direction and solutions,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said against the backdrop, the NWC urged all PDP members to remain calm.

He assured members that the PDP remained stable as the NWC was working to bring the party back to power in 2023. (NAN)

