State of Emergency: President Buhari meets Gov. Obiano in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed door with Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting came barely 24 hours after the Federal Government had threatened to invoke emergency rule as part of measures to address security challenges and safeguard electoral process in the state.

NAN also gathered that the governor updated the president on security situations in Anambra.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday warned that federal government may be forced to impose State of Emergency in Anambra to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state

NAN reports that stakeholders in Anambra project including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had raised alarm over the upsurge in cases of violent attacks on individuals and government facilities in Anambra as the governorship election in the state draws closer.

Malami, however, threatened that the federal government may declare a state of emergency if the security situation in the state did not improve. (NAN)

