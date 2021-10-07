State of Emergency: President Buhari meets Gov. Obiano in Aso Rock

 President Buhari has met behind closed door with Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting came barely 24 hours after the Federal Government had threatened to invoke emergency rule as of measures to address security challenges and safeguard electoral process in the state.

NAN also gathered that the governor updated the president on security situations in Anambra.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney- of the Federal, Abubakar Malami,  on Wednesday warned that federal government may be forced to impose State of Emergency to ensure conduct of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state

NAN reports that stakeholders project including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had raised alarm over the upsurge in cases of attacks on individuals and government facilities as the governorship election in the state draws closer.

Malami, however, threatened that the federal government may declare a state of emergency if the security situation in the state did improve. (NAN)

