State of Emergency: Okiro urges unity, dialogue in Rivers

Mr Mike Okiro, former Inspector-General of Police( I-G), has called on warring factions in the Rivers crisis to lay down their arms and engage in peaceful dialogue to find a lasting solution that benefits all parties.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, where Okiro expressed concern about the political unrest that plagued the state for nearly two years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday declared a six-month state of emergency in Rivers following persistent crisis there.

Tinubu had earlier presided over a high-level emergency meeting involving principal officers of the National Assembly and top security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja over the River crisis.

This followed the political standoff in Rivers, which raised tensions, leading to fears of instability in the state.

The meeting also followed a pipeline explosion that rocked the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo Community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers.

The blast, which occurred late on Monday near the Bodo-Bonny Road, further heightened concerns over security and stability in the oil-rich region.

Declaring the state of emergency in a broadcast on national television afterwards, the president said the decision had become compelling after the Governor and his Deputy failed to seek presidential intervention.

Meanwhile, the former I-G urged the parties to exercise caution and respect human rights.

Okiro said “I call on all warring factions to lay down their arms and engage in peaceful dialogue to find a resolution that will benefit all the parties.”

He highlighted the need for unity, dialogue and respect for human rights to overcome the current crisis in the area.

He recalled his successful efforts in spearheading the amnesty programme for the Niger Delta region in 2009, which brought peace to the area after years of militancy.

He emphasised the importance of working together as a community to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens during challenging times.

He called for a peaceful and sustainable solution that upholds the principles of democracy and respects the rights of all individuals.

Okiro said he is ready to work with other elders and stakeholders in the state to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

“Just over two weeks ago, I was about to form a committee of elders and stakeholders in Rivers to address this political impasse,” he said.

He, however, urged all parties involved to comply with directives from the President and work toward peaceful resolution of the issues at stake.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)