State of emergency: Lawyers seek NASS intervention to restore order in Rivers

By Christian Ogbonna

Lawyers in Abakaliki, Ebonyi, have sought for the intervention of the National Assembly for immediate restoration of democratic order in Rivers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu had, on Tuesday, declared a state of emergency in Rivers.

The president had cited the escalating political tensions and security concerns in the state as reasons for the action.

NAN also recalls that there had been power struggle between Rivers’ Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

One of the lawyers, Mr Ifeanyi Ejimofor, told NAN on Wednesday that restoring democratic order in the state had become necessary for the enthronement of peace and tranquility.

Ejimofor urged the national assembly to say ‘no’ to the suspension of the governor and the declaration of the state of emergency in order to achieve sustainable peace in the state.

“I urge the members of the national assembly to say ‘no’ to the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers.

“Let me make it clear to you that what we have in Rivers now is an obvious suspension of law and order, which may have serious implications on the lives of residents of that state.

Another lawyer, Mrs Mary Okorie, said that the suspension of the governor, who was duly elected, was a violation of democratic rules.

Okorie also urged the national assembly to intervene in the matter.

According to her, the procedure to be followed for declaration of a state of emergency is contained in Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

To Mr Chukwuemeka Michael, another legal practitioner, the national assembly should ensure peaceful resolution of the crisis in the overall interest of the people of the state. (NAN)