State Level Stakeholders’ Roundtable on Ajaokuta to hold in October





Saturday October 23rd has been fixed for the first State Level Stakeholders’ Roundtable, as part of advocacy for the Revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company.



A prelude to the national conference on Ajaokuta Steel Project in November, the event is being put together as a mean to recognize the important role the local and host community plays before, and current efforts in the build up to the national Conference.



Speaking yesterday with the Chairman, Local Organizing Committee, Dr. Idris Jimoh, the Chairman of the state level committee said the outcome of the proceedings from the roundtable are expected to form part of the resolutions to be submitted to the federal government by the national CSO Coalition after the national conference in November.



Already several personalities from the state, including the executive governor of Kogi state, traditional rulers, captain of industries and entrepreneurs among others have been contacted.



The ten-member state level committee is made up of the Chairman, the Secretary in person of Engr. Nasir Akonyi and eight others drawn from the three geopolitical zones of the state.

