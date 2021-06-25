State House reccognizes COVID-19 role models, others

Picture 18- (2nd Right) Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar with the award recipients for the 2021 Civil Service Week (R-L) Dr Bashir Ibrahim, Consultant, Public Health, State House Clinic, Dalil Badego, Chief Clerical Officer/Newspaper, magazines distribution officer in the Planning, Research and Statistics department and Hosea Yahsim, a senior Motor Driver at the State House. The workers were recognised for their outstanding performance in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic at an event to mark the 2021 Civil Service Week celebration at the weekend in Abuja . 25th June 2021

As part of events marking the 2021 Civil Service Week celebration, the management of State House has held a ceremony to recognize and celebrate role models that continuously rendered outstanding services in spite of the COVID-19, maintaining a high level of commitment to the civil service rules, values and ideals.

The Celebration is part of the UN Public Service Day, held on June 23 each year to underscore the fact that democracy and good governance are built on the foundations of a competent civil service.

Speaking at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar said the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF) had directed all permanent secretaries to identify and reward officers who have distinguished themselves in the service of the country during the difficult period of COVID-19.

Umar praised the valuable role played by State House clinic frontline workers during the pandemic in attaining the objectives of strategic preparedness and response plan especially relating to surveillance, testing, treatment and vaccination efforts.

The first category of three awardees who will be nominated for the service-wide recognition and reward are Dr Bashir Ibrahim, Consultant, Public Health, State House Clinic, Dalil Badego, Chief Clerical Officer (Newspaper and magazines distribution officer), in the Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS) department and Hosea Yashim, a Senior Motor Driver, who is widely admired for his special attention and dedication to shuttle bus passengers within the Presidential Villa.

The second category of awardees, who were recognized internally include Dr Ebuta Agbor, State House Clinic, Onyema Omezi, Assistant Chief Accountant, Agim Jael, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Jummai Danagalan, Assistant Chief Programme Analyst, ICT in the Office of the Vice President, Duniya Isaac, Accountant 1, Yakata Ganiyu, Senior Works Superintendent, and Waheed Shobande, a Higher Executive Officer in the Media Department.

Others are Mustapha Abdullateef, Chief Clerical Officer in the Office of the Chief of Staff, John Ekata, Dispatch Rider, Protocol Department and Nkocha Anoma, Chief Motor Driver, Office of the Vice President.

Commending the awardees for their commitment and dedication to work, the Permanent Secretary announced that a reward and incentive system will be established and institutionalized in the State House.

The theme of this year’s Civil Service Week celebration is ‘‘Deploying Technology to sustain and enhance service delivery in the face of this challenging COVID-19 pandemic climate.’’

