The management of State House has expressed willingness to partner with the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria on training of staff, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Tijjani Umar has said.

The aim is to help staff develop loan and risk management skills and knowledge that can be applied in everyday work experience and personal life pursuits.

Speaking at an audience with members of the Governing Council of the Institute led by Dr (Mrs) Harriet Akubuiro, Umar said strategic planning , which identifies short term and long term goals and risks therein, is integral to good governance and development of any country.

‘‘Risk management is central to everything in life itself. From insurance to almost everything you can think of, you need to have not only concerted effort but also a plan to mitigate risks.

‘‘The mitigation and management of risks, as well as the development of a framework to manage such is not a job for the Institute alone, the organization can drive the process but you need all hands on deck to support you,’’ he said.

The Permanent Secretary thanked the Institute for conferring on him an honorary Fellow of the Institute, pledging his unalloyed support to promoting the objectives of the institute towards national development.

In her remarks, Akubuiro, President and Chairman of the Council, said risks in every sphere of life and governance can come from various sources including loan management, corruption, insecurity, social menace or public health crisis.

She said as a risk professional, the concern is how to preempt risks and work on them before they take a toll on the country’s economy and citizens.

She said at present the Institute was working on a risk framework and agenda for Nigeria, tapping from the experiences and best practices from developed countries.

Akubuiro explained that the Fellowship Award, which is the highest membership grade of the Institute, is conferred on deserving professionals who have distinguished themselves in their careers in terms of competence and ethics.

