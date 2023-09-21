State House management, staff celebrate First Lady

By Ismail Abdulaziz

The State House Management and Staff have celebrated the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on her 63rd birthday anniversary.

A statement issued by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said this on Thursday in Abuja.

He said members of staff of the State House celebrated her as a compassionate and responsive mother to both her children and the entire nation.

Ngelale said the First Lady’s remarkable qualities extended beyond her role as the Chief Supporter and Confidant of Nigeria’s number one citizen.

The spokesman described as a consummate leader, teacher, humanitarian, and a fervent minister of the gospel.

“Through her landmark project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), she has brought hope and resolve back into the lives of thousands of displaced and disadvantaged Nigerians.

“Providing shelter for the homeless and tirelessly working to improve access to education and healthcare for underprivileged citizens nationwide.

“Her deeply affecting interventions continue to favour all Nigerians, with no special regard for any particular faith, region or political persuasion.

“Her profound sacrifices during her days in pro-democracy activism serve as an enduring example of her unwavering dedication to just causes, even in the face of trials and perilous uncertainties.

“The First Lady’s character is defined by her patriotism, dignity, grace, and down-to-earth public spiritedness,” he said.

He said that as the first woman to serve three terms in the Nigerian Senate, Oluremi holds a unique position to ensure that public administration is infused with compassion and empathy for the plight of the people.

“Today, we express our deep gratitude for her unwavering commitment to our country and the welfare of hundreds of millions of Nigerians, both at home and abroad.

“It is our prayer on this special day that God Almighty would continue to grant the First Lady more grace and wisdom, strengthening her to trust in His unfailing goodness throughout all the days of her life.” (NAN)

