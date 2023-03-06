State election: NNPP warns members, officials against negotiation, alliance

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has warned its members, officials and candidates against forming alliance with any political party to win the upcoming gubernatorial and legislative election.

The party gave the warning in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Agbo Major, on Sunday in Abuja.

Major advised the party members to stay focused, campaign vigorously and ensure they sweep the March 11 governorship and States House of Assembly elections across the country.

“Our great party is not in any alliance with any political party in these elections.

“Accordingly, party officers, members and candidates at all levels are not authorised to discuss, negotiate or form any alliance with any political party for the purpose of winning the upcoming gubernatorial and legislative polls.

“Anyone who endorses a candidate of another political party will be sanctioned in line with the NNPP Constitution ranging from suspension from office, suspension from the party and possibly expulsion,” he warned.

Major said that NNPP was registered by INEC in 2002 and had been expanding its frontiers in the nation’s political space in each electoral circle.

He said that the party performed far more than the number four position INEC allotted to it in the controversial 2023 presidential election.

“The party calls on the electoral umpire to sit up and redeem its self-inflicted injury that marred the presidential election by conducting free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable, inclusive and peaceful governorship and States House of Assembly elections on March 11,” he said.

The party’s scribe urged Nigerians to turn up en masse and vote for all NNPP candidates for a new, better, greater and prosperous nation that the people desire and deserve.(NAN)