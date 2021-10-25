State Assembly speakers urge Buhari to declare bandits as terrorist group

By Idris Ibrahim

The 36 speakers State Houses Assembly have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to bandits as terrorists and enemies the nation.

The resolution was made by the lawmakers Sunday in Katsina State during their third annual Conference Speakers of State Houses of Assembly.

Abubakar Suleiman, Bauchi State speaker and of the Conference disclosed resolution was part of their five-point communiqué at the end of their meeting.

“We call on President (Muhammadu) Buhari to bandits as terrorists and enemies of the state. The conference has observed all the activities carried out by the bandits as containing the same mode of operations used by terrorists.

“The Conference also decried the state of insecurity in the country and resolved to work out legislative frameworks, to complement the of the Federal Government to address the security challenges in the country.

“In addition, the Conference also resolved to make laws to address the fundamental issues that breed insecurity in the land, as well as create employment for the youths and curb the menace of insecurity in the country,” Mr Suleiman said.

The Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari and his counterpart in Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai alongside of the National Assembly had urged President Buhari state of emergency on the nation’s security and bandits as terrorist organization.

of the Speakers’ Conference further commended governors who gave their assent to the management bills passed by their respective State Assemblies and called on other states who are yet to do so to act swiftly.

The onslaught of bandit activities across the country has led to the death of citizens including security operatives over the years. The brigands are also engaged in massive kidnapping and cattle rustling activities across the northern region.

