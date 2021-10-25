State Assembly speakers urge Buhari to declare bandits as terrorist group

By Idris Ibrahim

The 36 speakers of State Houses of Assembly have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists and enemies of the nation.

The resolution was made by the lawmakers Sunday in Katsina State during their third annual Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly.

Abubakar Suleiman, Bauchi State speaker and Chairman of the Conference disclosed that the resolution was part of their five-point communiqué at the end of their meeting.

“We call on President (Muhammadu) Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists and enemies of the state. The conference has observed all the activities carried out by the bandits as containing the same mode of operations used by terrorists.

“The Conference also decried the state of insecurity in the country and resolved to work out legislative frameworks, to complement the efforts of the Federal Government to address the security challenges in the country.

“In addition, the Conference also resolved to make appropriate laws to address the fundamental issues that breed insecurity in the land, as well as create employment for the youths and curb the menace of insecurity in the country,” Mr Suleiman said.

The Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari and his counterpart in Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai alongside members of the National Assembly had urged President Buhari declare state of emergency on the nation’s security and declare bandits as terrorist organization.

Members of the Speakers’ Conference further commended governors who gave their assent to the fund management bills passed by their respective State Assemblies and called on other states who are yet to do so to act swiftly.

The onslaught of bandit activities across the country has led to the death of citizens including security operatives over the years. The brigands are also engaged in massive kidnapping and cattle rustling activities across the northern region.

