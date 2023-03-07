State Assembly Poll: Vote APGA to drive support for Soludo’s administration — Speaker 

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The Speaker of Anambra House of Assembly, Dr Uche Okafor, has urged the electorate to vote massively for candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) into the state’s legislature.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only the House of Assembly elections will take place in Anambra on Saturday.

Okafor told newsmen in Awka on Tuesday that voting APGA candidates into the assembly on Saturday would help Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to sustain the pace of development across the state.

He said: “We are encouraging everybody to come out en-masse to reciprocate Gov. Soludo’s accomplishments in the state by voting massively for APGA candidates during the Saturday’s Assembly election.

“There is need for electorate to demonstrate the spirit of our party’s motto which is – ‘Nkea bu nke anyi’, by electing APGA House of Assembly members.

“Having more APGA legislators would drive and strengthen collaboration between the executive and the legislature which is critical to good governance and the overall development of the state.

The Speaker also appealed to his constituents in Ayamelum to support for Gov. Soludo’s administration by voting APGA candidates.

He also advised electorate to shun vote buying and selling, as well as conduct themselves peacefully during the election.

Okafor congratulated the four APGA candidates who won the House of Representatives election in their different federal constituencies. (NAN)