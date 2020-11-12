StarTimes unveils Christmas upgrade promo

StarTimes digital TV says it is unveiling its Christmas upgrade promo to enable its subscribers enjoy the Yuletide season.

The company, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the promo would start on Sunday.

It said: “As Christmas approaches and the pandemic disrupts annual funfairs, StarTimes is giving families more reason to spend time together with its Christmas upgrade promo even as it is giving every TV subscriber access to view one subscription on four devices.

“The Christmas promo which kicks off on November 15 to mid-January next year offers subscribers an opportunity to enjoy more exciting channels.”

The statement said that Nova and Basic/Smart bouquet subscribers who recharge for two months will enjoy two months of the higher bouquet while Super/Classic package subscribers will get 10 extra days for free when they recharge for two months.

It said the company had partnered electronics firms, Lontor Bulbs and Oraimo, to appreciate 2020 loyal subscribers during the festive period.

” From work to leisure, from shopping to healthcare, digital innovation has been boosted.

“StarTimes has been on the frontline of this transformation. We upgraded our streaming app StarTimes ON to make information and entertainment more easily available to smartphone users.

“As Christmas approaches, families like to spend quality time watching TV series and movies together at home.

” TNT Africa will show them the best Hollywood movies while with PBO TV, they will access top Nollywood films.

“In terms of sport, StarTimes was the first operator to offer ESPN channels on the continent this year,” the statement said

It added that subscribers would have access to exciting football, basketball, boxing and mixed martial arts sports in December.

(NAN)