Star-studded Nollywood film ‘Malaika’   hits UK cinemas

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
A  star-studded Nollywood blockbuster ,”Malaika” is set for release in cinemas in the United Kingdom on January 5, its producers have said.

Ace actress and producer of the film, Toyin Abraham disclosed this  on her Instagram page,  adding that : “Malaika takes center stage at Odeon cinemas starting January 5th.

“Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience.”

Malaika , directed by  Steve Sodiya, was premiered on December 17 and hit cinemas across Nigeria on December 22.

The film is reportedly the second highest grossing film for 2023, raking in over N143 million in 11 days in cinemas.

It features ace Nollywood stars including  Ibrahim Chatta, Uzor Arukwe, Odunlade Adekola, Pelumi Olawuni, Taiwo Lyncett, Adesege Adeniji, and Ugandan entertainer Anne Kansiime, among others.

The plot of Malaika follows the story of a woman, played by Toyin Abraham, who grapples with infertility and anger issues.

However, because she was surrounded by a supportive circle of friends and family, she embarks on a transformative spiritual journey.

The intrigue that unfolded is what makes Malaika a must-watch for movie goers. (NAN)

