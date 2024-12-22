Stampede: Lagos Govt. warns show promoters, others

The Lagos State Government has called on show promoters, non-governmental organisations, corporate organisations and private individuals to ensure proper crowd management before organising any events to avoid stampede.

By Aderonke Ojediran

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, made the call at a press conference on Sunday in Lagos.

He said it was important to warn event planners against stampede.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stampedes recently claimed lives and injured others in Ibadan, Abuja and at Okija in Anambra State.

Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had, on Saturday, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, sympathised with families that lost loved ones to the stampedes.

“The department of health and social services has partnered with safety agencies, and are working to have control measures, but the most important thing is that individuals who want to have large-crowd events must register with the safety commission.

“There are laws in Lagos that say how to go about such things.

“This is why the government, apart from the fact that we are telling individuals to be safety conscious at this time, we are also telling people who may want to do charity, that any act of charity should not claim lives of people.

“Most people say it is because of poverty, but I know that it is just one side of the story.

“The other side of the story is that it is in human nature that wherever freebies are being distributed, people will go,” Omotosho said.

Mr Gbenga Oyerinde, the state Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, said that Lagos had a four-year record of no stampede.

He said that the state was determined to maintain the record.

“We have not recorded any stampede in the last four years, and we intend to keep it that way.

“No freebies is worth the lives of Lagosians, Gov. Sanwo-Olu values the lives of the state residents.

” We have toll-free lines to report cases of emergency. They are 767 and 112.

“We have the equipment and human resource to ensure we all have a great festive season,” he said.

Mrs Margaret Adeseye, the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, called on Lagos residents to be safety conscious.

“Harmattan does not cause fire, people’s carelessness is to blame.

“Don’t store fireworks, don’t sell fuel in the markets, keep your gas cylinders far away from your cookers,” she said.

NAN reports that Lagos State recorded 1,749 fire incidents in 2024.

Mr Lanre Mojola, the Director-General, Lagos Safety Commission, said that organisers of events which would attract up to 250 participants should get a permit.

” For any gathering above 250, organisers are expected to register at https://www.lasgsafetyreg.com.

“We will assess the venue to make sure it is conducive.

“Also, there should be security and an ambulance on standby. It is better to be prepared than to be sorry,” he said. (NAN)