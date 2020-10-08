Stakholders in Oshodi-Isolo LG advice gas station to install leak detectors

Stakeholders in Oshodi–Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State have advised the management of Kass Gas Station to as a matter of urgency install gas leak detectors and automatic shut down valve in the station by Oct. 12. The resolution was reached at a meeting organised by Mr Taoheed Abiola, the Secretary to the Local Government, with representatives from the Ministry of Energy and mineral resources, Kass cooking Gas representatives, CDA/Community representative.

In a statement signed by the media officer of the local government, Babajide Dada, in Lagos on Thursday, the meeting was held to ensure adequate safety against fire and other hazardous occurrences in the area. The participants also unanimously agreed that the station should close down its business after exhausting its gas supply. They also advised the company not to receive new stock.

Earlier, Abiola while declaring the meeting open,said that members of the ministry of energy and mineral resources inspected the facility to further allay the fears of residents.

Also speaking, Mr Quadr Hafeez who represented Kass gas station, said the station was ready to comply with all safety measures.

Responding, Mr T.O. Adeboye, Chairman of Oluyeye/Dosunmu, Community Development Area, on behalf of the community thanked the local government chairman for his uncompromising position on the issue that the needful should be done for the safety of the entire community. (NAN)

