Stakeholders want FG, states to prioritise investment in education

By Fortune Abang

Some stakeholders in education in Abuja, have called on the Federal Government and states to prioritise investment in the education sector, to boost children’s development at their early stages of life.

Catherina Montalto, Proprietress, Bloom Daycare Nursery/Primary School and some parents gave the advice on the sideline of the 2023 graduation/award ceremony of the school in Abuja.

She commended governments’ efforts in advancement of public institutions, but said more should be done to encourage private schools to achieve meaningful growth.

Montalto said, “The issue with private schools is we do not have proper funding because it is private.

“It is the proprietor or proprietress that takes care of everything that has to do with the school and government needs to encourage us.

“So, we are asking that they should help us in education sector, most public schools do not have proper classes.

This is “simply because school fees are cheap, most people take their wards there, while private schools with equipped facilities have limited number of pupils”.

The proprietress revealed the school maintained its fees as means to mitigate the impact on children’s education, amidst hike in prices of petrol and food stuff.

In a separate interview, an educationist, Mrs Ebere Abazie, urged government to prioritise investment in education to achieve targets.

She said proper investment in education would improve standards in public and private educational schools, and promote moral, spiritual and psychological development in children.

Abazie said, “This is the basic, without education our country will not stand. All government needs to do is increase funding of the education sector.

“In Nigeria, I think education is getting low funding in the budget, governments should increase its budget on education.”

This is “to make sure we have trained teachers and that will promote education in Nigeria; parents also should do their best.

“The child’s schooling should start from home to provide basic training; by the time such child joins the school setting, there will be no problem in teaching and learning”.

She further urged parents

to show adequate commitment in the early school foundation of their children and wards, to ensure better future for them.

A parent, Mr Dominic Akwihum, commended efforts by school teachers, saying they contributed to formation of education bedrock of children outside their home front.

“From debate seen here today, child education is very fundamental as it forms bedrock for which any society that wants to develop revolves.

“Parents should see it as a priority above every other thing that the education of their children is paramount.

“Once children are well educated, we are going to have a more healthy society in future,” he said.

He suggested parents should always partner school management of their wards, to encourage shared future in children educational development.

Highpoint of the event was debate, dance and drama performance by pupils of the school, as well as cutting of the graduation cake. (NAN)

