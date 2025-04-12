Stakeholders urge urgent action on land management, sustainable development

Stakeholders in the housing sector have called for urgent action towards responsible land management and sustainable development across Nigeria.

By Angela Atabo

They made the call during the unveiling of the Nathaniel Atebije Foundation and his 70th birthday thanksgiving, held on Friday in Abuja.

Prof. Adamu Ahmed, Guest Lecturer and Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, said God entrusted man with land management, as stated in the religious books.

Speaking on ‘The Ethics of Space and the Moral Imperative of Urban Planning,’ Ahmed described urban planning as an ethical endeavour currently facing serious threats.

He identified threats such as unchecked expansion, deforestation, habitat loss, gentrification, and land grabbing under the guise of urban renewal and agricultural land conversion.

Ahmed added that unregulated development and over-reliance on car-centred infrastructure contribute to carbon emissions, land degradation, and unsustainable living environments.

He urged town planners to reclaim their ethical roles by applying land ethics in all planning decisions and strategies.

This, he said, requires shifting from profit-driven, short-term planning to more inclusive, sustainable, and environmentally conscious urban development.

Ahmed also called for climate-resilient cities, ethical governance, indigenous stewardship, and the prioritisation of ecological integrity in planning efforts.

He praised Atebije’s contributions to urban planning and wished him well on the occasion of his 70th birthday celebration.

The celebrant, Nathaniel Atebije, a former president, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), thanked God for life and emphasised the importance of responsible land use and management.

He criticised unregulated development, which he said is driven by instinct rather than planning, and poses risks to present and future generations.

Atebije explained that his foundation aims to correct irregularities in planning through sustained advocacy and awareness efforts.

“People think instinctive development helps them, but it doesn’t. We must manage land wisely for present and future generations,” he said.

He expressed concern over the non-enforcement of the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Law of 1992, amended in 2004.

Atebije urged policymakers and the public to take land issues seriously and support professional planning education and enforcement.

Mr Akintoye Adeoye, president, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), said Atebije’s contributions have greatly benefited the real estate and town planning ecosystem in Nigeria.

He noted that real estate shapes lives and economies, and advocacy is vital to achieving a fair, sustainable, and well-regulated housing sector.

“At REDAN, we believe collaboration and innovation are key. The Nathaniel Atebije Foundation will help shape reforms and inform policy,” Adeoye said.

Dr Ogbonna Chima, NITP President, commended Atebije for extending his mentorship through the foundation to promote sustainable development.

He said the foundation would inspire future planners and policymakers, acting as a beacon for sustainable and structured growth.

Dr John Abu, Chairman of the occasion, stressed the need to involve town planners to avoid urban chaos and future disasters.

“We hope the foundation gains the support of leaders and highlights the importance of structured regional and urban planning,” he said.

Mr Festus Adebayo, Planning Committee Chair, said stakeholders were honouring Atebije for his outstanding contributions to town planning in Nigeria.

He encouraged other Nigerians to emulate Atebije and actively support national development for the betterment of the country. (NAN)