Stakeholders urge incoming administration to address ASUU strikes

By Ifeoma Aka

Some stakeholders in education have urged the incoming administration to address constant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

The stakeholders gave the advice in Enugu on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

They also urged the administration to give much attention to primary and secondary education to improve standards.

A Senior Lecturer at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Mr Amadi Aroh, said that the administration should endeavour to meet ASUU’s demands to avert strikes and their negative effects on university education.

Aroh said that a meaningful salary package and decent work environment would enable university teachers to impact the needed knowledge on students.

He added that provision of necessary teaching aids would enable lecturers to discharge their duties better.

Aroh said that adequate equipment of universities would result in production of competent graduates that would help to advance Nigeria.

A teacher at St. Theresa’s College, Nsukka, Enugu State, Mr Ambrose Ugwuja, said that education remained the bedrock of societal development and should be given priority attention at all times.

“The challenges confronting our education system must be addressed if we really want to change the narratives,’’ Ugwuja said.

He said that all levels of education in Nigeria needed urgent attention.

He called for regular provision of instructional materials and other teaching aids as well as recruitment of teachers to address insufficiency of manpower in teaching.

He added that the incoming administration should renovate dilapidated school structures and procure operational vehicles for educational authorities for effective supervision of schools to achieve quality assurance.

A Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, Mrs Helen Ajagu, advised the incoming administration to ensure formation of strong School Based Management Committees (SBMCs) in secondary and primary schools.

Ajagu said that SBMCs should complement government efforts in realising set educational goals. (NAN)