Stakeholders Unite to Achieve 70% Digital Literacy in Nigeria by 2027

A major step towards bridging Nigeria’s digital divide was taken this week as the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) convened the inaugural Digital Literacy Stakeholders Workshop in Abuja.

The two-day event, themed “Building Sustainable Partnerships and Pathways Towards Achieving 95% Digital Literacy Level by 2030,” brought together key players from across sectors to align efforts toward a unified national strategy for digital empowerment.

The workshop served as a launchpad for collective action towards the ambitious goals outlined in the National Digital Literacy Framework (NDLF), which aims to achieve 70% digital literacy by 2027 and 95% by 2030. Participants included representatives from government institutions, the private sector, civil society, development partners, and academia.

“This workshop is not just an event—it is the beginning of a movement to ensure every Nigerian has the skills to thrive in a digital world,” stated Mrs. Hadiza Umar, Director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations at NITDA.

On strategic resolutions to accelerate progress, Mrs Umar noted that throughout the sessions, stakeholders focused on fostering inclusive and measurable approaches to digital literacy. According to her, key discussions revolved around avoiding duplication of efforts, establishing a centralised data system, and tailoring digital training programmes to Nigeria’s diverse socio-economic landscape.

She hinted that several resolutions emerged from the workshop which include enhanced collaboration among stakeholders, centralized data system, and stakeholder profiling, among others.

“Several resolutions emerged from the workshop: “Enhanced Collaboration: Stakeholders committed to aligning initiatives and sharing resources to scale up impact nationwide.

“Centralised Data System: NITDA will host a unified platform for tracking digital literacy efforts and informing policy decisions.

“Stakeholder Profiling: Participants were categorised as Providers, Enablers, or Funders to streamline responsibilities.

“Inclusive Programming: Emphasis will be placed on reaching women, youth, persons with disabilities, and rural populations.

“Sustainability Focus: Interventions will prioritise long-term scalability over isolated, short-term projects”.

In a major highlight, Mrs Umar stated that the event marked the inauguration of the National Digital Literacy Working Group, which will provide technical oversight and guide the implementation of the NDLF.

“The committee will be chaired by David Daser, President of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), and include representatives from across the digital ecosystem.

“Participants agreed to institutionalise the workshop as an annual event, establish a National Digital Literacy Technical Committee, and promote data transparency through NITDA’s centralised platform. Regular follow-up sessions will also be held to track progress and adjust strategies as needed.

“The initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the areas of digital inclusion, economic empowerment, and national development.

“With a clear roadmap and renewed stakeholder commitment, Nigeria is now poised to make substantial progress toward its 2027 target—and to ensure that no citizen is left behind in the digital age,” Mrs Umar stated.