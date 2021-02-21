Stakeholders task govt on true federalism

Some stakeholders have called on the National Assembly and the Federal Government to restructure the Nigerian constitution into one to make for practice of true federalism.

They made the call at the 2nd Goke Omisore Annual Lecture organised by a Yoruba Intelligentsia Group, Voice of Reason (VOR), in Lagos on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the lecture, which was held virtually, was: “Creating an Inter-generational Dialogue for the Nigeria We Want.”

VOR is organised annually to honour the Convener, late Goke Omisore, also known as Arole, who was a Patriot and Nationalist.

Prof. Pat Utomi , a renowned Economist, said that the government should restructure the country to make for improved governance especially as the present 1999 constitution did not reflect the true federalism as is practised in advanced climes including the U.S.

“It is high time the government restored the country to a true federation with all the attributes and nuances of a federal state,” he said.

Also speaking, the Nigerian Representative to the All African Students Union (AASU), Olawale Kadiri, said there was urgent need to create more employment opportunities as over 60 per cent of the population of Nigerian youths were without jobs.

Kadri noted that Nigerian lecturers had gone on strike 15 times , equivalent of 50 months, from 1999 to 2020, all to the detriment of the younger generation of middle and lower cadres.

According to him, with the increased level of crime and unemployment rate as well as uneven distribution of power and resources, a restructured country with a redesigned curriculum reflecting the realities of today, will be a solution to the challenges.

Inibehe Effiong, a legal practitioner and Human Rights Activist, who also called for government to restructure, added that there was need to review the constitution to be people’s oriented in order for Nigeria to be more united.

Effiong also emphasised the need for youth inclusion in politics .

He urged the youth to change the narrative by remodeling the political affairs of the country into a better one.

“The time has come for the youths to be proactive in governance.

“Our leaders should also be selfless and deliberate in improving the state of the country by being accountable and transparent at all times.

“We need to take a bold step in the right direction to move Nigeria forward,” he said.

Yemi Adamolekun, a Social Crusader and Executive Director of Enough Is Enough Nigeria (EiE), tasked the South West governors on increased efforts at securing and protecting the lives of the people within the area. (NAN)