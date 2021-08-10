Stakeholders task Alex Ekwueme Varsity to document host community`s history

The Ndufu-Alike community in Ebonyi has urged the Alex Ekwueme Federal University to document the history and culture of the community.

A statement issued to reporters in Abakaliki on Tuesday, by the university`s Public Relations Officer, Mr Ikechukwu Ubochi, said the appeal was made by stakeholders in the community during a courtesy visit on the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sunday Elom, on Monday.

According to the stakeholders, such documented literature would enable staff and students of sociology, history and other relevant disciplines to conduct further researches on the community`s historical development.

The stakeholders were drawn from the Ikwo Noyo Youth Consultative Forum, the Odumaogboji Ancestral Dynasty and the Forum of former Local Government Chairmen in Ebonyi State (2013-2015).

In his remark, Mr Friday Ilang, President of Ikwo Noyo Youth Consultative Forum, congratulated the vice-chancellor on his appointment as the third vice chancellor and the first from Ebonyi to head the institution.

Ilang assured that the host community would partner with the vice chancellor in achieving his set goal of lifting the university to global standard.

“We will also ensure peace, security and all round development in the university.

“The cultural peculiarity of the host community does not negate the activities of an institution; it is important for the body to make available some literatures on their socio-cultural history to the university community.

“This will enable staff and students of sociology, history and other relevant disciplines to conduct further researches on their historical development,” he added.

Responding, Elom thanked the stakeholders for the visit and pledged to work with them in promoting peace and harmony in the university.

He added that the university would maintain the existing mutual relationship with the host community and other strategic stakeholders, and assured that he would be receptive to new ideas and advice.

The vice chancellor assured that the university would employ qualified members of the host community when the current embargo on employment is lifted. (NAN)

