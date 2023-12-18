Stakeholders seek safer, more inclusive electoral environment for women, PWDs

The Electoral Hub, in collaboration with the INEC Gender and Inclusivity

Department has advocated for a safer and more inclusive electoral environment for women and People With Disabilities (PWDs).

This was made known at a One-Day Stakeholders’ Convening and Baseline Research Report Presentation on Addressing Violence Against Women and Persons with Disabilities in Elections, organized by the Electoral Hub, in collaboration with the INEC Gender and Inclusivity Department, on Monday in Abuja.

The meeting was part of a collaborative project between The Electoral Hub and INEC’s Department of Gender and Inclusivity with the theme,”Electoral Inclusivity matters! Addressing Violence Against Women and PWDs in the 2023 Off-Cycle Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.”

The project is aimed at: improving electoral inclusion by addressing violence against women and PWDs in elections in Nigeria; and deepening electoral accountability and integrity through increased participation of vulnerable and marginalized groups for quality and credible elections. It also seek to draw up actionable policy recommendations to produce a safer and more inclusive electoral environment for historically disadvantaged groups – Women and PWDs.

In his opening remarks, Professor Kunle Ajayi’s representative, Professor Ibrahim Sani, laid out the objectives of the baseline research to include: the conduct of a generic appraisal of the prevalence, manifestations, and impact of violence against women and PWDs on their participation in the electoral process, among others.

He said there was urgent need for actions including arrests and prosecution of perpetrators of violence as violence against women and PWDs in elections adversely impacts their participation as voters, political actors, observers and party agents.

In consideration of the foregoing, some

policy recommendations to address the issue of Violence Against Women and People With Disability in Elections (VAWPWDiE) were made.

Some of the policy recommendations and implementation strategies for addressing VAWPWDiE informed by the Baseline Research are:”Relevant electoral duty bearers, including INEC, the Ministry of Information, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Women Affairs, Commission for Persons with Disabilities, should develop and implement comprehensive civic and voter education programmes that focus on raising awareness about the importance of gender equity, the rights of women and PWDs in elections, and the negative consequences of electoral violence on their participation in the electoral process.

“Security agencies should formulate policies that enhance security measures during elections, ensuring the safety of all voters, especially women and PWDs.

“Extant laws like the Electoral Act 2022 and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 should be strengthened to include specific provisions targeted at addressing violence against persons with disabilities, strict penalties for violators and clear guidelines for the punishment of violators.

“Extant provisions in the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act (2018), the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC guidelines and regulations on separate queues for women and PWDs as well as priority voting for them should be implemented in accordance with both their letters and spirit.”

Stakeholders urged INEC and relevant governmental bodies to conduct training programs for election officials on gender sensitivity and disability awareness.

“INEC and other relevant governmental bodies should conduct training programs for election officials on gender sensitivity and disability awareness, enforce anti-discrimination policies, and establish mechanisms for reporting and addressing violations.

“There is urgent need to conduct security risk assessments to determine the security risks faced by women and PWDs and adequate preventive and safeguarding measures put in place.

“There is need to give priority to strengthening political parties to become democratic institutions and to ensure that party functionaries including polling agents manifest democratic behaviours in the course of polling activities.

“INEC and the legislature should develop a holistic policy that addresses the root causes of violence against women and PWDs in elections, including socio-economic factors and cultural norms alongside measures that mitigate the impact of these root causes.

“Policies and practices that prioritize community consultation and engagement in preventing violence against women and PWDs in elections should be introduced,” they said.

They also recommended the development of election plans and that preparations for elections should mainstream addressing VAWPWDiE towards the inclusion and safety of women and PWDs in elections.

