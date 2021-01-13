Stakeholders seek Buhari’s intervention in Kwara APC crisis

A group, Critical Stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s leadership to intervene in the current crisis rocking the party in the state.

The leader of the group, Mr Akogun Oyedepo, made the appeal on Wednesday in Abuja while briefing newsmen at the APC National Secretariat.

Oyedepo said the decision of the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee to remove the state’s chairman of the party, Bashir Bolarinwa, had led to a crisis in the chapter.

“Firstly, we appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to save the party from the imminent destruction that this decision can engender in Kwara.

“We also appeal to leaders of integrity and goodwill in the party to save it from this deliberate journey to political perdition.

“We appeal to our teeming supporters for calm; they should remain steadfast, resolute and continue to support this historical cause once again.

“We have resolved to reject the verdict of the National Caretaker Committee on the purported removal of Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa,” he said.

He also accused Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara of ignoring critical stakeholders in governance, adding that the position of leader of the party in a state is unknown to the constitution.

Oyedepo said the group had explored all opportunities to ensure peace in Kwara, including meeting with the governor and the party’s leadership without success. (NAN)