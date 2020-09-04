Stakeholders, Niger Govt agree to close state-owned roads to heavy trucks



Niger State Government and critical stakeholders in the state have agreed to the closure of all state-owned roads to heavy trucks to preserve the roads; allow for the speedy completion of those under repairs, like the Minna-Bida Road; and reduce carnage on the road.

The position emerged after a meeting of critical stakeholders and the Niger State government presided over by the Chairman, Infrastructure Project Monitoring Committee and the Chief of Staff to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Ibrahim Balarabe held at the Government House Minna.



A restriction of movement of articulated trucks has been scheduled to take effect from the 15th of this month on the following roads: Minna-Bida, Lapai-Paiko, Lapai-Muye, entrance of Zungeru-Wushishi, and Chanchaga Bridge-Maikunkele.

The meeting agreed that the restriction of articulated vehicles on all the state government roads has become necessary to draw the attention of relevant federal authorities to urgently fix deplorable federal roads in the State. This is to allow for quick reconstruction of the Minna-Bida Road, awarded about six month ago, but not making appreciable progress due to the high volume of heavy duty vehicles.



The State Government enjoined the stakeholders to partner with it to achieve the desired objective, while imploring the understanding of all and sundry pointing out that such initiative comes with some inconveniences, however it assured that it is in the best interest of the people.



Some of the stakeholders present at the meeting included Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque and Chairman Imam Forum Niger State, Mallam Ibrahim Isah Fari; Chairman, Christian Association Nigeria (CAN), Rev Matthias Echioda; All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji; members of the State House of Assembly; Commissioners; Chairmen of the affected Local Government Areas; representatives of the road transport sector; representatives of security agencies and other top government functionaries.



These stakeholders applauded the initiative, pledged their support and made suggestions to ensure the smooth implementation of the proposal.