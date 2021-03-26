Stakeholders meet to fast-track export cargo containers’ access to Lagos ports

The gridlock as a result cargo congestion and access roads to the ports in Lagos has become a recurring decimal and an issue great concern to export development and promotion in Nigeria.

The resultant effects this are constant complaints from exporters on loss incurred due to over-delay consignments before access the ports, which at times rendered products unwholesome and subsequently rejects.

on the above and the recent notice non-receipt cargoes by NPA for the next 14 days, NEPC and NPA led stakeholders and parties involved to deliberate on how to a more organised system and orderly export arrangement and execution.

The discussion was led by the ED/CEO, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, MD of NPA, Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman, President, MANEG, Mr. Ede Dafinone, President FACAN and Dr. Victor Iyama.

Other stakeholders were representatives of , NAQS, Freight Forwarders, Terminal Operators, Barge Operators, Custom Licenced Agents, Shippers, Exporters and others.

From the discussions and proffered solutions, is expected that a seamless process on how exporters would get their export containers with genuine and correct documents to the ports shall achieved.

