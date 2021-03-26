The gridlock as a result of cargo congestion and access roads to the ports in Lagos has become a recurring decimal and an issue of great concern to export development and promotion in Nigeria.

The resultant effects of this are constant complaints from exporters on loss incurred due to over-delay of consignments before access into the ports, which at times rendered products unwholesome and subsequently rejects.

Based on the above and the recent notice of non-receipt of cargoes by NPA for the next 14 days, NEPC and NPA led stakeholders and parties involved to deliberate on how to achieve a more organised system and orderly export arrangement and execution.

The discussion was led by the ED/CEO, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, MD of NPA, Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman, President, MANEG, Mr. Ede Dafinone, President FACAN and Dr. Victor Iyama.

Other stakeholders were representatives of Customs, NAQS, Freight Forwarders, Terminal Operators, Barge Operators, Custom Licenced Agents, Shippers, Exporters and many others.

From the discussions and proffered solutions, it is expected that a seamless process on how exporters would get their export containers with genuine and correct documents to the ports shall be achieved.

