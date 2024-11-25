Stakeholders laud Kano govt, seek more investment in education

Stakeholders in education have commended the Kano State Government for its ongoing efforts to improve the sector and called for increased investment to further enhance learning outcomes.

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The stakeholders stressed that increased budgetary allocation to the sector was crucial for improving the quality of education.

They made call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on projects executed by the state Ministry of Education under the State of Emergency declared in the state’s education sector.

A parent at Hotoro South in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Salisu Abubakar, who acknowledged the government’s strides in upgrading school infrastructure, providing teaching and learning materials, appealed for more investment in the sector.

Abubakar further pleaded for recruitment of more teachers as well as training of existing ones to facilitate quality teaching and learning across the state.

Another parent, A’isha Bala of Dawakin Tofa local government, commended the state government’s initiatives, particularly the increased construction of new classrooms and distribution of learning materials.

Bala appealed for provision of desk, toilets and other learning materials.

Similarly, an educationist in Dawakin-Tofa local government, Ali Mohammed, lauded the state government for building new classrooms across the state and distribution of 78,000 desk.

Mohammed urged the state government to prioritise education, pointing out that a well-funded education system was vital for socio-economic development of the state and the country at large.

The Headmaster of Sabon Layi Primary School in Bichi local government area, Auwal Baduku, also lauded the state government’s ongoing efforts of renovating schools in the area.

Baduku decried the absence of furniture, which he said, was affecting the pupils’ performance.

“Despite government intervention, the school lacks furniture as most of the pupils receive lessons sitting on the floor while sharing only four toilets with their teachers,” he explained

However, headmaster of Dawakin Tofa Model Primary School in Dawakin Tofa local government area, Sabi’u Idris, commended the state government for providing furniture, teaching materials water and toilet facilities in the school.

He lamented the absence of security in the school, saying that the school with 1,212 students, it has neither perimeter fence nor security guard.

“The school is too open and exposed to hoodlums, who take advantage of that and steal its valuables, including ceiling fans,” he said.

He, however stressed the need for more financial commitment to the sector to ensure sustainable growth and development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had in June declared state of emergency in education.

MAN recalls that the state government had allocated 29 per cent of its 2024 budget to education sector and 31 per cent in the proposed 2025 budget. (NAN)