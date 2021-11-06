Stakeholders laud INEC for extenting voting in Anambra guber poll

Stakeholders have lauded the National Electoral Commission (INEC) for extending voting in Anambra governorship from Saturday to Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had announced extension of voting in some locations due to the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Verification Accreditation machine.


Mr C-Don Adinuba, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Enlightenment said that a few voters in polling in Okija community in Ihiala were able to vote Saturday.


“You know that I am from Ihiala, election did not holding in many areas because the INEC officials were unable to distribute the materials.

was only in Okija that a few polling had their voting,” he said.

Adinuba who hailed from Ihiala said the decision to extend the election was the best in the circumstance.

Chief Neville-Sunny Uchendu, a chieftain of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said the extension of voting would afford people the opportunity to cast their votes.

“Like in Ogboji community in Orumba North where I come from, the machine malfunctioned in that affected the number of voters who ought to have voted.

“But thank God that so far, the candidate of APGA is doing well and hope extending the will give people the chance to perform their civic duty,” he said.

Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, state chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he was observing the development and would the extension later.(NAN)

