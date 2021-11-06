Stakeholders laud INEC for extenting voting in Anambra guber poll

Stakeholders have lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for extending voting in Anambra governorship poll from Saturday to Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had announced extension of voting in some locations due to the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Verification Accreditation machine.



Mr C-Don Adinuba, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Enlightenment said that a few voters in polling units in Okija community in Ihiala were able to vote on Saturday.



“You know that I am from Ihiala, election did not holding in many areas because the INEC officials were unable to distribute the materials.

“It was only in Okija that a few polling units had their voting,” he said.

Adinuba who hailed from Ihiala said the decision to extend the election was the best in the circumstance.

Chief Neville-Sunny Uchendu, a chieftain of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said the extension of voting would afford more people the opportunity to cast their votes.

“Like in Ogboji community in Orumba North where I come from, the machine malfunctioned in that it affected the number of voters who ought to have voted.

“But we thank God that so far, the candidate of APGA is doing well and we hope extending the exercise will give more people the chance to perform their civic duty,” he said.

Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, state chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he was observing the development and would speak on the extension later.(NAN)

