Stakeholders laud INEC for extending voting in Anambra guber poll

have lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for extending voting in governorship poll from Saturday to Sunday.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had announced extension voting in some locations due to the malfunctioning the Bimodal Verification Accreditation machine.


Mr C-Don Adinuba, the state’ Commissioner for Information and Enlightenment said that a few voters in polling units in Okija community in Ihiala were able to vote on Saturday.


“You know that I am from Ihiala, election did not holding in many areas because the INEC officials were unable to the materials.

“It only in Okija that a few polling units had their voting,” said.

Adinuba who hailed from Ihiala said the decision to extend the election the best in the circumstance.

Neville-Sunny Uchendu, a chieftain All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said the extension voting would afford more people the opportunity to cast their votes.

“Like in Ogboji community in Orumba North where I come from, the machine malfunctioned in that it affected the number voters who ought to have voted.

“But we thank God that so far, the candidate APGA is doing well and we hope extending the exercise will give more people the chance to perform their civic duty,” said.

Ndubuisi Nwobu, state chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said observing the development and would speak on the extension later.(NAN)

