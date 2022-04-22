Stakeholders laud APC for reducing prices of nomination forms for youths

By Victor Nwachukwu

Some stakeholders in Imo have commended the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) for reducing the prices of nomination forms for youths aspiring for political offices on the party’s platform.

The stakeholders, who spoke in separate interviews with a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Owerri, Imo capital, on Friday, lauded the party for slashing the prices of forms by 50 per cent for its youth aspirants.

Mr Dominic Ezerieoha, Member representing Oru-West Constituency in the state House of Assembly, described the move as a welcome development, saying that it would further enhance the principle of fairness.

He said that the price reduction would encourage youths to vie for elective positions, rather than feeling disenfranchised.

“The reduction in prices for the expression of interest and nomination forms of APC for its youth aspirants is a welcome development.

“I wish to use this medium to give kudos to APC for slashing the prices of the forms, for the betterment of the party,” he said.

Ezerieoha, however, urged the party’s leadership to consider a downward review of the prices for the forms for other categories of aspirants as a way of upholding the tenets of credibility, good conscience and integrity.

Also speaking, Mr Kelechi Onyegbule, Chief of Staff to the Imo House of Assembly Speaker, Mr Kennedy Ibeh, commended the decision, describing it as a step in the right direction.

He said that the development was an indication of APC’s readiness to accommodate youths and encourage their active participation in politics.

Onyegbule urged the youth to seize the opportunity to make their voices heard.

“The decision by APC National Working Committee is to prove to the Nigerian populace that the upcoming elections will carry everyone along, and I urge our youths to take advantage of the opportunity to vie for positions of their choice,” he said.

Onyegbule, however, said that the prices fixed for nomination and expression of interest forms for non-youth aspirants was in the party’s best interests, saying that it would encourage only serious-minded aspirants to come out for contest.

“The prices may be seen as exorbitant but it’s important to establish that elections are for serious-minded aspirants, not detractors,” he said.

A political analyst, Mr Dan Isimba, also said that decisions of any party leadership were usually in its best interest of such party.

He called on stakeholders to get fully involved in the electioneering process for more satisfying results. (NAN)

