Stakeholders harp on technology to drive business sustainability, profitability

The Group Managing Director, Flourmills Nigeria, Mr Paul Gbedodo, said on Thursday that Nigeria was behind in transitioning from the hardware age to the digital age.

Gbedodo spoke at the 36th Omolayole Management Lecture with the theme “Leading at the speed of technology: Innovations for the corporate world”, in Lagos.

He, however, expressed hope that the transition was going to happen much faster than experienced in the rest of the world once it begins in the country. This, he owed to the current internet penetration which was growing rapidly.

Gbedodo said it was imperative for the corporate Nigeria to leverage technological advances to create new businesses. He said they should also do this to transform the efficiency of existing businesses, create access and reach to the evolving digital market place and consumers.

According to him, there is urgent need to reset corporate leadership in Nigeria from the traditional, industrial age mindset to technologically compliant digital age leadership. “Failure to act promptly could be fatal for the business.

“This will have implications for all stakeholders whose livelihood and commercial prosperity are connected to these corporate organisations,” he said.

In his remarks, the President, Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Mr Olawale Adediran, said technology had dictated the speed of evolution of human life over the centuries.

He said that CIPM’s 51st annual conference in 2019 drew attention to an imminent global disruption. Adeniran urged individuals, workers and leaders of families, governments and organisations to have a good understanding of how to leverage technology for productivity, profit and growth.

He maintained that top earning individuals and global entities were those that had been digitally transformed to deliver sustained value to stakeholders. “We cannot ignore the pact of technology in this rapidly changing and uncertain world,” he said.

Adeniran said that Nigeria was not yet where she wanted to be, but was making progress. “We are making progress, and like every other country, Nigeria has its own fair of challenges; maybe a little too much than we should have.

“However, with a clear vision, collective will, plus a culture of stewardship, there will be a way. “To make Nigeria the country of our dreams, we have the obligation and responsibility to stand up, step in, stand out and do all we can to make her the true Giant of Africa,” he said.

The Guest of Honour, Dr Michael Omolayole, urged managers of the economy to address issues hindering the nation’s growth and development. According to him, the country’s index of misery was at a high. He said the development of human capacity and the nation should be top priorities of politicians.

“I urge the civil society to speak up politely and consistently to find lasting solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges,” he said. (NAN)

